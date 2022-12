Cole (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cole is now slated to miss his second consecutive matchup as a result of the ankle injury he sustained in Week 15 versus the Chargers. With plenty of the Titans' linebackers currently nursing injuries of their own, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to serve as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.