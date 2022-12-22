Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel ruled Cole out for Saturday's game against the Texans with an ankle injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Cole appears to have picked up this injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, as his 19 defensive snaps in this game fell well below his typical share of defensive snaps from the previous three weeks. The 28-year-old will now look to work his way back into practice before the Titans' Week 17 game against Dallas on Thursday Night Football. With Cole sidelined, Andrew Adams and Jack Gibbens are likely next in line to start at Tennessee's injury-riddled inside linebacker position.