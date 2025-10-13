Ayomanor had three receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Las Vegas.

Ayomanor produced his third underwhelming performance in a row as the Titans returned to their losing ways in 2025. The lack of production from the rookie is especially concerning when learning that No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley (hamstring) left the contest early and did not return. Van Jefferson (4-75-0) wound up taking advantage instead and finished as Tennessee's leading receiver. That said, if Ridley is forced to miss next Sunday's tilt against the Patriots, then Ayomanor may have a prime opportunity to return to the form that made him a hot pickup early in the campaign.