Ayomanor recorded four catches on eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Ayomanor had a mixed showing, as he connected with Cam Ward for long gains of 26 and 14 yards to turn in his highest yardage total since Week 2. However, he also had an apparent miscommunication with Ward on a potential deep catch early in the second quarter, one play after being called for offensive pass interference. Ayomanor has been overshadowed by fellow rookie Chimere Dike in recent weeks, but he earned a career-high eight targets in Sunday's loss and should retain a key role in Tennessee's offense for the rest of the season.