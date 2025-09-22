Ayomanor recorded four receptions on five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

Ayomanor didn't see his first target until midway through the second quarter, but he finished second on the team in both targets and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 11 yards, but the highlight was an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. Ayomanor has now found the end zone in consecutive contests and should continue to see his role expand in the Tennessee offense moving forward.