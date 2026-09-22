Ayomanor caught two of three targets for 69 yards during the Titans' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Ayomanor doubled his catches Sunday compared to Week 1 against the Jets. He connected with Cam Ward on a 28-yard pass late in the second quarter that led to a 37-yard field goal by Joey Slye at the end of the first half. Ayomanor was then responsible for the game's longest play with a 41-yard catch in the fourth quarter, hurdling defensive back Marcus Epps in the process. Ayomanor played only 28 of 53 offensive snaps (52.8 percent), third-most among Titans wide receivers. However, his 69 receiving yards are a career high, and he's recorded at least 50 receiving yards in three of his last five regular-season games dating back to the 2025 campaign. The Titans will hit the road for Week 3 against the Giants on Sept. 27.