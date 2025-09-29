Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Commands seven targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayomanor recorded two receptions on seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.
Ayomanor had been the lone source of optimism for the Titans' passing offense, showing some rapport with Cam Ward through the first three weeks of the season. That continued to some degree in Week 4, as Ayomanor easily paced the team in targets and yards, though he also had a target glance off his hands for an interception to end one of the team's best chances to score points. Ayomanor is likely to be a key part of things if Tennessee can turn around its offensive performance, but he's not a trustworthy fantasy contributor for the time being.
