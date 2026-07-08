Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Competing for role in WR rotation

Ahead of training camp, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean projects that Ayomanor is line to compete for a rotational role in a Titans WR corps that added Wan'Dale Robinson via free agency and landed Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, the 2025 fourth-rounder logged a 41/515/4 receiving mark on 89 targets in 16 regular-season contests, while fellow fourth-round choice Chimere Dike put up a 48/423/4 mark (on 74 targets). However, with Robinson and Tate on board and slated to command their share of targets in 2026, both Ayomanor and Dike face obstacles to steady volume in their second pro campaigns, especially given that Calvin Ridley -- who was limited to seven games last year -- remains in the mix. In that context, Ayomanor brings modest fantasy lineup appeal to the table out of the gate this season unless injuries hit Tennessee's pass-catching corps in advance of Week 1.