Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Exits practice with shoulder injury

Ayomanor (shoulder) exited Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Ayomanor left Thursday's session early with a trainer, holding his left shoulder. For now, as he's being evaluated, per Wyatt, consider the wideout day-to-day as the Titans' Aug. 13 exhibition opener against the 49ers approaches. Ahead of the coming campaign, Ayomanor is line to compete for a rotational role in a Tennessee WR corps that features Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley, with fellow 2025 draftee Chimere Dike also in the mix.