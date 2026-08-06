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Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Exits practice with shoulder injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ayomanor (shoulder) exited Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Ayomanor left Thursday's session early with a trainer, holding his left shoulder. For now, as he's being evaluated, per Wyatt, consider the wideout day-to-day as the Titans' Aug. 13 exhibition opener against the 49ers approaches. Ahead of the coming campaign, Ayomanor is line to compete for a rotational role in a Tennessee WR corps that features Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley, with fellow 2025 draftee Chimere Dike also in the mix.

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