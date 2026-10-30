Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, leaving Ayomanor and Wan'Dale Robinson as the top wide receivers in the passing game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tate has been the bright spot in what otherwise has been a dreadful Titans passing game this season, so the absence of the rookie fourth overall pick means Ayomanor, Robinson and running back Tony Pollard are all in line for more targets from second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor saw a season-high seven targets in Week 7 against the Browns, but he reached that mark five times during his rookie year in 2025 and is capable of handling a larger role, even if Calvin Ridley (shoulder) is available. Through seven regular-season games, Ayomanor has 10 catches (on 21 targets) for 177 yards and a touchdown.