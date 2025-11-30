Ayomanor (hamstring), who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville, is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ayomanor missed his first game of the season last Sunday against Seattle, but he appears set to return to action after logging a trio of limited practices this week. He should reclaim his spot as Tennessee's top wideout, but that hasn't led to big production of late. Ayomanor has topped 50 receiving yards just once over his past eight games.