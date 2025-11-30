Ayomanor (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ayomanor turned in limited practice sessions throughout the week and is now set to return from a one-game absence. He's seen at least six targets in each of his last three games, though Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm have started to emerge in the Tennessee offense. Overall, Ayomanor has topped 50 yards only twice this season.