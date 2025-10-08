Ayomanor recorded two receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Arizona.

Ayomanor seemed to have the momentum among Tennessee pass catchers entering Week 5, as he had at least five targets and had topped 35 targets in three consecutive games. He instead had a disappointing showing and was overshadowed by veteran Calvin Ridley, who had a trio of long receptions in the comeback win. The Titans' offense has hardly been capable of sustaining one viable fantasy wide receiver this season, so Ayomanor's production is likely to remain inconsistent in the short term.