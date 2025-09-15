Ayomanor recorded four receptions on six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams.

Ayomanor has quickly emerged as a key player in the Tennessee offense, as he tied Chig Okonkwo and Calvin Ridley with six targets. He made a pair of explosive plays on the same drive, first making a one-handed catch down the left sideline for a 23-yard gain. Three plays later, he got himself open as Cam Ward scrambled for several seconds, and the duo ultimately connected from a nine-yard score -- the first touchdown of Ayomanor's career. Ayomanor has shown rapport throughout both the preseason and regular season with Ward, and he should continue to emerge as the season progresses.