Ayomanor brought in four of seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Ayomanor tied for the team lead in receptions and targets while adding the fourth touchdown of his career on a seven-yard catch late in the first half. The rookie has picked up the pace over the last two games after a multi-week funk, as he sports a 7-95-1 line on 11 targets over the last pair of contests. Ayomanor needs 35 receiving yards in a Week 18 road matchup against the Jaguars to reach the 500-yard mark in his first NFL campaign.