Ayomanor caught one of three targets for a 14-yard touchdown Sunday in a 31-29 victory versus Cleveland.

Ayomanor got off to a promising start when he took a 14-yard pass from Cam Ward into the end zone early in the first quarter. However, that was the extent of the rookie wideout's production, as he didn't catch either of the other two balls thrown his way. Ayomanor finished fourth on the Titans in targets behind WR Chimere Dike (eight), WR Van Jefferson (four) and RB Tyjae Spears (four). With just four catches on 14 targets for 30 yards combined over his past three games, Ayomanor will be a very shaky fantasy play in Week 15 versus the 49ers.