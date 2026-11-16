Ayomanor caught five of 10 targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars.

While he wasn't particularly efficient with the volume, Ayomanor led the Titans in targets and receiving yards on the afternoon, , and the receptions and yardage were both career highs, with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined and Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) exiting the contest early. If they both remain on the shelf in Week 11 against the Cowboys, Ayomanor figures to handle an increased role once again. The second-year WR sports an 18-290-1 line on 36 targets through nine games on the year.