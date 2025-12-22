Ayomanor caught three of four targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over Kansas City.

While the production was modest, Ayomanor led the Titans in receiving yards while catching more than two passes for the first time since Week 9. With Cam Ward beginning to assert himself, the Tennessee passing attack has a little more upside than it did to begin the season, but Ayomanor's 34-428-3 line on 72 targets over 14 games won't make him an appealing fantasy option in Week 17 against the Saints.