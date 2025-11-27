Ayomanor (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Ayomanor was also limited in his return to practice Wednesday. The rookie fourth round-pick was kept on the sidelines against Seattle in Week 12 due to a hamstring injury, but he's making notable recovery progress ahead of Sunday's home game against the Jaguars. If Ayomanor can manage to upgrade to full practice reps Friday, he could avoid an injury designation entirely for Week 13.