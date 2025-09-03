Ayomanor was listed as a starting wide receiver on the Titans' unofficial depth chart released Tuesday.

Ayomanor slipped to the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's since made up for that with strong showings in training camp and the preseason. He showed rapport with Cameron Ward, delivering long gains of 35 and 13 yards in Tennessee's second and third preseason games, respectively. Ayomanor may begin the season behind Tyler Lockett in priority for targets, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him ascend to complement Calvin Ridley as the season wears on.