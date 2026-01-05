Ayomanor recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Ayomanor showed early rapport with Cam Ward (shoulder), making a nice catch and run for a 39-yard gain on the team's first possession. However, Ward then exited the game, and Brandon Allen struggled to move the Tennessee offense, which led to Ayomanor's inefficient line. Ayomanor ends his rookie season with 515 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 16 games, though he could be less of a priority in the offense in 2026 if the Titans can make much-needed improvements to their wide receiver room.