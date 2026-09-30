Ayomanor caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Giants.

Ayomanor didn't make much noise in the defeat, but it's notable that he finished with the second-most offensive snaps (48) among Tennessee's wideout corps. Meanwhile, veteran Calvin Ridley dropped considerably to a 33 percent snap share and went without a catch for the second time through three weeks. Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson are the clear top WR options for the Titans, but Ayomanor may be making a move up the pecking order to the No. 3 role. With that said, Tennessee's air attack has so far appeared to be among the worst in the league, so none of the team's pass catchers makes for a particularly appealing week-to-week fantasy asset.