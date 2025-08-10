Ayomanor didn't record a catch on two targets in Saturday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Ayomanor took snaps with Cameron Ward on the field, mixing in with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett on the team's first two offensive possessions. While he was unable to record a catch and also played one additional drive after the starters were pulled, Ayomanor appears to be solidifying a role in the Titans' offense in his rookie campaign.