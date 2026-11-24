Ayomanor caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Ayomanor logged season highs with five catches, 10 targets and 79 yards against Jacksonville in Week 10, but he reverted back closer to his usual numbers versus the Cowboys. The second-year wideout did rank third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, and his 37 offensive snaps were also third behind Carnell Tate (62) and Chimere Dike (54). Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season, but Ayomanor may be hard-pressed to put up reliable fantasy production as the third pass-catching option, at best, for one of the league's least prolific air attacks.