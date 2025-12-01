Ayomanor recorded one reception on five targets for five yards in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.

Ayomanor returned from a one-game absence caused by a hamstring injury and immediately occupied a key role in the offense as one of four pass catchers with at least five targets. His only catch came early in the second quarter, and he has only three receptions for 16 yards on 11 targets in his last two contests.