Ayomanor (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Chimere Dike (chest) is participating, after both he and Ayomanor suffered injuries during the second half of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Titans. With Calvin Ridley (leg) out for the season, Van Jefferson should have a top-three role even if Ayomanor manages to play this Sunday against a tough Seattle defense.