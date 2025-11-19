Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayomanor (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Chimere Dike (chest) is participating, after both he and Ayomanor suffered injuries during the second half of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Titans. With Calvin Ridley (leg) out for the season, Van Jefferson should have a top-three role even if Ayomanor manages to play this Sunday against a tough Seattle defense.
