Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Only targeted once
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayomanor recorded one reception on one target for 17 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers.
Ayomanor recorded a 17-yard catch on Tennessee's opening possession and looked to be in for a big role in the offense. However, he wasn't targeted again and has now been held to only one catch in three straight contests.
More News
-
Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Hauls in TD in Week 14 win•
-
Titans' Elic Ayomanor: No production on five targets•
-
Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Facing Jags as expected•
-
Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Expected to suit up Week 13•
-
Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Questionable versus Jacksonville•
-
Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Limited again Thursday•