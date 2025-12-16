default-cbs-image
Ayomanor recorded one reception on one target for 17 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers.

Ayomanor recorded a 17-yard catch on Tennessee's opening possession and looked to be in for a big role in the offense. However, he wasn't targeted again and has now been held to only one catch in three straight contests.

