Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Paces Tennessee pass catchers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayomanor recorded three receptions on six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Ayomanor turned in a modest stat line, though he led the team in targets and yards. He nearly broke free for a touchdown on a 29-yard catch over the middle of the field to begin the third quarter, but it was still the second-longest catch of his rookie season. Ayomanor has topped 45 yards in each of his last two games after achieving that mark just once in his first seven contests.
