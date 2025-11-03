Ayomanor recorded three receptions on six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers.

Ayomanor turned in a modest stat line, though he led the team in targets and yards. He nearly broke free for a touchdown on a 29-yard catch over the middle of the field to begin the third quarter, but it was still the second-longest catch of his rookie season. Ayomanor has topped 45 yards in each of his last two games after achieving that mark just once in his first seven contests.