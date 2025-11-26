Ayomanor (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ayomanor wasn't able to suit up for Tennessee's loss to the Seahawks in Week 12, so it's encouraging too now see him back on the practice field. The rookie fourth-round pick will have two more opportunities to prove he's able to handle full practice reps ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.