Ayomanor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie wideout got in a trio of limited practices this week after missing last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. Ayomanor has a 28-334-2 receiving line on 59 rookie-year targets through 10 contests. He's yet to reach 60 receiving yards in a single game and is only a fantasy option in the deepest of leagues.