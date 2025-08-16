Ayomanor corralled two of four targets for 47 yards while adding two yards on one rush attempt in Friday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.

Ayomanor made a big splash early in the contest when he took a short pass from Cameron Ward and scampered down the field for 35 yards. The 2025 fourth-round pick started Friday's exhibition alongside Van Jefferson (zero catches on two targets) with veteran starters Calvin Ridley and Tyler Locker sitting this one out. Ayomanor continues to get significant looks with the first-team offense this preseason as he closes in on a third or fourth receiver role.