Ayomanor recorded two receptions on five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Patriots.

Ayomanor had a chance to step up in the absence of Calvin Ridley (hamstring) but it was Chimere Dike who instead had a relatively big performance. Ayomanor managed to tie for second on the team in targets, but he had a very quiet day after recording a 20-yard catch on the Titans' opening possession. He now has fewer than 30 receiving yards in three straight games.