Ayomanor recorded two receptions on seven targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Ayomanor's stat line was underwhelming in his regular-season debut, but Cameron Ward looked his way often. Ayomanor finished second on the team in targets behind only Calvin Ridley, most notably out-pacing Tyler Lockett. Ayomanor's results are likely to be inconsistent as the Titans' offense comes together, but he looks to be a favorite target of Ward early on.