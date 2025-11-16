Titans' Elic Ayomanor: Two catches in Week 11 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayomanor brought in two of six targets for 11 yards in the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Ayomanor dealt with a hamstring issue but was able to finish out the contest. The rookie's return was especially critical considering the Titans lost both Calvin Ridley (leg) and Chimere Dike (concussion) to injuries within Sunday's game. Ayomanor hasn't recorded more than four receptions or 56 yards in any game this season, but he'll be in line for an expanded role moving forward due to Ridley already being ruled out for the season and Dike potentially sidelined for a Week 12 home matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.
