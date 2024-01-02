Molden logged seven total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

The 24-year-old safety has now played 100-percent of the Titans' defensive snaps over each of the last two weeks, and he's been fairly productive (13 total tackles). Molden has likely seen increased work on Tennessee's defense due to the team's elimination from playoff contention after its Week 15 loss to the Texans. On the year, Molden has appeared in 14 games, tallying 67 total tackles, three pass deflections and one pick-six. He'll go up against a Jaguars offense that could very well be without Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) in Week 18.