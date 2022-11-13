Molden (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Molden missed Tennessee's first eight games of the season with a groin injury and was activated from injured reserve Saturday. While it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue, the second-year cornerback will be sidelined for the remainder of his 2022 debut. With starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) already ruled inactive pregame, the loss of Molden will leave the Titans' secondary even more short-handed against Denver.