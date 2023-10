Molden (hamstring) was a full participant in Tennessee's practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Molden did not travel to London for the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens but is seemingly healthy again. The 24-year-old has played on both defense and special teams through four games this season compiling 20 tackles (13 solo) and a pass deflection, and he will look to add to those numbers versus Atlanta on Sunday.