Molden recorded three tackles (three solo) and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss versus the Texans.

Early in the second quarter, Case Keenum wasn't on the page as running back Dare Ogunbowale and threw a pass behind him straight into the waiting arms of Molden, who then took the ball 43 yards the other direction to the house. With Tennessee now mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the 24-year old d-back will probably continue to garner a significant role down the home stretch of the season.