Molden (groin) practiced fully Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Molden departed Sunday's contest versus the Broncos with a groin injury, after he had already missed the Titans' first eight games of the season tending to a groin issue. The 23-year-old's ability to log a full practice Tuesday implies that he'll be good to go for the team's Thursday night matchup in Green Bay, where he'll likely operate operate behind Roger McCreary (calf), Kristian Fulton and Terrance Mitchell.