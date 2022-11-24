site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Elijah Molden: Not on injury report
RotoWire Staff
Molden (groin) logged a full practice for the Titans' on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Molden has been nursing a groin injury for most of November. His full participation at practice indicates he is on track to suit up for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Bengals.
