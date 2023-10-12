Molden (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Molden is one of three players that will not travel with the Titans to London, as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring issue. After sitting out Week 4 with the same injury, the 24-year-old recorded three tackles while playing on only 15 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps during the team's Week 5 loss to Indianapolis. Matthew Jackson is likely to see an increased role this coming Sunday with Molden missing time.