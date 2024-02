Molden recorded 73 total tackles with four passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans in 2023.

Molden had his 2022 season derailed by a groin injury, but he rebounded with the highest tackle total of his three-year career in 2023. He also tallied the second pick-six of his career in Week 15. As the Titans' roster is currently constructed, Molden should be projected to start at strong safety for the Titans in 2024, the final year of his rookie contract.