Molden (groin) has been ruled inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Molden was forced out of Sunday's win over the Broncos after aggravating a lingering groin injury, leaving him sidelined coming into Thursday Night Football. The 23-year-old recorded three tackles during his lone appearance of the season Week 10, and his absence will leave Tre Avery, Greg Mabin and Terrance Mitchell to fill out the Titans' secondary against Green Bay. Molden's next chance to play will come against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 27.