The Titans selected Molden in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 100th overall.

The Titans traded for Desmond King to play slot corner last year but let him walk in free agency, making it a need once again for Tennessee. Molden is the likely replacement plan, as his 5-foot-10, 192-pound frame projects best in the slot due to his very short 29.5-inch arms. Molden's tools might be lacking, but his skill set is sharp -- he and first-round pick Caleb Farley represent major improvements to Tennessee's 2020 cornerback personnel.