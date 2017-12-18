Decker caught all five of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.

Decker was efficient with his looks but finished tied with Corey Davis for a distant third in targets behind Delanie Walker (10) and Rishard Matthews (eight). The former red-zone specialist has just one touchdown this season, despite suiting up for all 14 of Tennessee's games.

