Titans' Eric Decker: Catches game-winning touchdown Saturday
Decker caught just two of five targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round win at Kansas City, but one of those catches was a game-winning, 22-yard touchdown.
Decker had just one touchdown all regular season, but the offseason addition stepped up when his team needed him most. His touchdown catch with 6:06 to play more than made up for an earlier egregious drop. The former Broncos and Jets receiver has plenty of experience against the New England team that Tennessee faces next week.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...