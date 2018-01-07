Decker caught just two of five targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round win at Kansas City, but one of those catches was a game-winning, 22-yard touchdown.

Decker had just one touchdown all regular season, but the offseason addition stepped up when his team needed him most. His touchdown catch with 6:06 to play more than made up for an earlier egregious drop. The former Broncos and Jets receiver has plenty of experience against the New England team that Tennessee faces next week.

