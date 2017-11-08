Titans' Eric Decker: Dealing with illness
Decker was held out of Wednesday's practice with an illness, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Decker should have plenty of time to recover before Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but his offensive involvement is headed in the wrong direction now that Corey Davis is healthy. The 30-year-old was fortunate to catch a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens, considering he drew four targets while playing just 44 percent of the offensive snaps. Davis (75 percent) and Rishard Matthews (81 percent) both got far more playing time.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...