Titans' Eric Decker: Dealing with illness

Decker was held out of Wednesday's practice with an illness, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Decker should have plenty of time to recover before Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but his offensive involvement is headed in the wrong direction now that Corey Davis is healthy. The 30-year-old was fortunate to catch a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens, considering he drew four targets while playing just 44 percent of the offensive snaps. Davis (75 percent) and Rishard Matthews (81 percent) both got far more playing time.