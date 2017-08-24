Play

Decker (ankle) is not practicing Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Decker's outlook in terms of potential availability for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bears doesn't look promising, having missed practice since twisting his ankle last Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, however, so he may appear in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Chiefs if healthy.

