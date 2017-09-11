Titans' Eric Decker: Fails to take advantage of Week 1 volume

Decker drew eight targets, but finished with just three catches for 10 yards in Sunday's opener against the Raiders.

Decker and quarterback Marcus Mariota simply weren't on the same page. The veteran wide receiver was one of four players to be targeted at least eight times, but each of the other three finished with at least 69 yards. Tennessee's passing attack is unlikely to see this much volume often, but the Titans mostly abandoned the run while playing catch-up in this one and aired it out 41 times. On the bright side, Decker's ability to line up both on the outside and in the slot allowed him to lead the team's wide receivers with 60 offensive snaps out of a possible 64.