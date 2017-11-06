Titans' Eric Decker: Finally finds pay dirt
Decker caught three of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.
Decker's 11-yard touchdown with 3:58 to play gave his team an insurmountable 10-point lead. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and Decker came into this season ranked near the top at their respective positions in red-zone proficiency over the past few years, but this was the first time the pair linked up for a touchdown this season. Decker also set up a Derrick Henry rushing score by getting the ball down to the one-yard line on a second-quarter catch, so it looks like the veteran receiver's red-zone chemistry with Mariota improved during last week's bye.
